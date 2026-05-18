Actor Vikram has once again won over fans online, this time with a heartwarming video from Munnar where he is seen spending time with tea plantation workers.

The video, shared by Vikram on social media with the caption, “Went for a walk, came back with a memory,” shows the actor casually walking through Munnar’s tea estates before being recognised by workers nearby. What followed was an unfiltered and cheerful interaction that has now gone viral across platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

As workers rushed towards him asking for photographs, Vikram playfully told them, “No photos allowed,” before breaking into laughter and inviting them closer. He then happily posed for pictures with everyone.

The clip also captures workers excitedly calling out the names of some of Vikram’s most iconic characters, including Saamy, Arul and Anniyan. The actor is seen chatting, laughing and joking with them throughout the interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlight of the video comes towards the end, when Vikram joins the workers in singing and dancing to “Andankakka Kondakari” from Anniyan, leaving fans delighted.

The video has drawn widespread praise online, with many fans appreciating the actor’s simplicity and warmth. Several comments described Vikram as someone who has remained grounded despite decades in the industry. Within hours of being posted, the video crossed over a million views.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time Vikram has gone viral in recent weeks. A video shared by the actor on his birthday had also sparked conversation online, with fans praising his youthful appearance and calling him a “60-year-old youngster.”

Meanwhile, fans continue to await updates on Dhruva Natchathiram, the long-delayed film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Recent reports suggest the project could finally be moving towards release.