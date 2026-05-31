Among the many new faces introduced in 'Drishyam 3', one character has sparked an unexpected conversation among viewers, not because of a dramatic plot twist, but because of his unusual name.

Avira, the husband of Anju George, is one of the fresh additions to the world of Georgekutty and his family. The role is played by Chennai-based Malayali actor Nikhil Nair, who says he was just as curious about the name as audiences were.

"I asked Jeethu sir about it," Nikhil told Onmanorama. "I think it's a modern take on the name Abraham. I've been seeing a lot of reels about the name and people discussing it."

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While viewers are only beginning to discover Nikhil through 'Drishyam 3', the actor carries a lesser-known connection to the film's biggest star. Nikhil is Mohanlal's nephew, a fact many audience members may not be aware of. Nikhil says his casting in the film came through the regular audition process.

"One of the assistant directors on the film is a friend of mine. He reached out and told me they were looking for actors for the role. I auditioned and that's how it happened," he said.

Joining a franchise as culturally significant as 'Drishyam' might seem intimidating for many actors, particularly when stepping into a story that already carries enormous audience expectations. But Nikhil says he never allowed the scale of the project to weigh on him.

"Not really. I don't think about things that way," he said when asked if he felt any pressure. "I don't spend time thinking about the outcome or the expectations. I've always been a huge 'Drishyam 'fan."

The actor has nothing but praise for the atmosphere on set, describing the experience as both comfortable and educational.

"Everyone was incredibly sweet. Mohanlal sir, Shajohn ettan, everyone. Jeethu chettan is a wonderful director to work with," he said.

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Despite sharing a film with his superstar uncle, Nikhil says there was limited interaction between them during the shoot because of the nature of his role.

"It's a small role, so there wasn't much scope for discussion about the film. But honestly, how he is at home is very similar to how he is on set. There's not much difference," he said.

Language, however, remains a practical challenge. Having grown up in Chennai, Nikhil is more comfortable speaking Tamil than Malayalam. Photo: Special Arrangement

One particular moment from the shoot, however, left a lasting impression on the young actor. Nikhil recalls watching Mohanlal perform an emotionally charged scene with Ansiba Hassan inside a cottage set.

"I was standing behind the monitor and watching the scene unfold. It was incredibly insightful. There is so much to learn from him. At the same time, you can't really try to perform exactly the way he does. The way he approached that scene was fascinating to watch," he said.

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Before making his mark in Malayalam cinema, Nikhil had already appeared in several Tamil productions, including Ajith Kumar's 'Vidaamuyarchi'. Having worked across both industries, he says one of the biggest differences he noticed was in the pace of filmmaking.

"Malayalam films generally take a little longer to shoot," he said. "I've played a few negative characters before, and 'Vidaamuyarchi ' gave me a very different role. I try not to repeat myself and prefer taking up varied characters."

Language, however, remains a practical challenge. Having grown up in Chennai, Nikhil is more comfortable speaking Tamil than Malayalam.

Nikhil Nair with Ajith in Vidaamuyarchi. Photo: Special Arrangement

"I understand Malayalam well, but I'm more fluent in Tamil. I've previously appeared in a small role in Hridayam and have also worked on two other Malayalam projects, including a festival film. Dubbing has been a bit more challenging for me because Tamil is the language I'm most comfortable speaking," he said.

Acting, he says, was always the destination, even though his journey began elsewhere.

"I studied architecture first, but I always wanted to become an actor. After my studies, I moved into films."

With 'Drishyam 3' introducing him to a wider Malayalam audience, Nikhil is already looking ahead to his next project. The actor is currently shooting for director Babu Janardhanan's 'Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market', which also marks the acting debut of Babul Khan, son of the late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.