When Salim Kumar first saw himself on screen during the dubbing of his debut film, he was convinced his career in cinema was already over. Decades later, the mimicry artist who doubted whether he belonged in films would become one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated actors, winning the National Film Award for Best Actor and leaving behind a body of work that ranged from crowd-pleasing comedy to deeply affecting drama. He died at the age of 56 following health complications.

For many Malayalis, Salim Kumar's presence on screen was inseparable from some of Malayalam cinema's most enduring comic moments. Whether it was the eccentric Manavalan in 'Pulival Kalyanam', the unforgettable mental patient in 'CID Moosa', Omanakkuttan in 'Thilakkam', Usman in 'Kilichundan Mampazham', or S.I. Gabbar Keshavan in 'Pattalam', he possessed a gift for creating characters that survived long after the films themselves left theatres. Dialogues associated with those performances slipped effortlessly into popular culture, becoming part of everyday speech across Kerala.

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Yet comedy alone does not explain Salim Kumar's place in Malayalam cinema. His career became a challenge to many of the assumptions the industry held about mimicry artists, comedians and even leading men. He lacked the conventional attributes associated with stardom and often spoke openly about it himself. One of the most revealing stories he told concerned his first film, 'Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam'. When he saw himself on screen during the dubbing process in Chennai, he was convinced his film career would end before it began. He later recalled looking at his own image and thinking that someone with such an ordinary appearance could never succeed in cinema. The film was released, but he could not bring himself to watch it. Instead, he sent his nephew to see it. The verdict was hardly reassuring. Yet the offers kept coming.

Salim Kumar. File Photo: Manorama.

That self-deprecating humour remained with him throughout his life. So did a stubborn belief in his own craft.

Born in Chittattukara near North Paravur, Salim Kumar's journey to cinema began long before film sets and awards ceremonies. He studied at SNM College, Maliankara, before joining Maharaja's College in Ernakulam, convinced that college arts festivals and friendships in the city would bring him closer to the film industry. Mimicry had entered his life during his school years, but it was in college that he emerged as a serious performer, winning first prize at the MG University Youth Festival three consecutive times.

His success eventually brought him to Kalabhavan after KS Prasad spotted his talent. There he formed lasting friendships with Nadirshah and Dileep, relationships that would shape much of his early career. Salim Kumar often recalled Dileep's insistence that everyone in the troupe move forward together. In later years, the Dileep-Salim Kumar combination would become one of the most successful comic pairings in Malayalam cinema.

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The road to recognition was neither immediate nor easy for Salim Kumar. The son of Gangadharan and Kausalya, he frequently spoke about the sacrifices his family made for his education. After his father's death while he was studying for his pre-degree, financial difficulties intensified. He often remembered how his mother pawned her only pair of gold earrings to pay his college fees. Those memories never left him, even after success arrived.

The breakthrough came with 'Thenkashipattanam' in 2000. Originally cast in a smaller role, Salim Kumar impressed the director duo Rafi-Mecartin to such an extent that the character was expanded. Playing Muthuraman, the loyal aide to Dileep's character, he became one of the film's standout performers. It was also, he liked to recall, the first time a production had sent a car for him.

Born in Chittattukara near North Paravur, Salim Kumar's journey to cinema began long before film sets and awards ceremonies. File Photo: Manorama.

The years that followed established him as one of Malayalam cinema's most reliable comic actors. 'Meesha Madhavan', 'Pulival Kalyanam', 'CID Moosa', 'Thilakkam', 'Kilichundan Mampazham', 'Pattalam', 'Mayavi' and numerous others transformed him into a household name. His comic timing was precise, but more importantly, his characters felt observed rather than manufactured. For the lawyer he played in 'Meesha Madhavan', he drew inspiration from advocates he had watched for years at the Paravur court when he once dreamt of studying law himself.

Even at the height of his popularity as a comedian, however, Salim Kumar resisted being confined to a single image. Director Kamal recognised possibilities that others had overlooked and cast him in more serious parts, first in 'Gramophone' and later in 'Perumazhakkalam'. Those performances hinted at a different actor waiting beneath the comic persona.

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The transformation became impossible to ignore with Lal Jose's 'Achanurangatha Veedu'. His portrayal earned the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor and announced his arrival as a dramatic performer. Further confirmation came through segments such as 'The Bridge' in 'Kerala Cafe', before reaching its fullest expression in Salim Ahamed's 'Adaminte Makan Abu'.

As Abu, a poor man saving every rupee to fulfil his dream of undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage, Salim Kumar delivered the performance that changed the course of his career. The role earned him both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. It also placed him in a select group of Malayalam actors whose work had received the country's highest acting honour.

Success never softened his willingness to speak his mind. Whether discussing politics, cinema, mimicry or contemporary debates about humour, Salim Kumar rarely moderated his views for public approval. He defended mimicry as a legitimate art form and argued that humour could not survive inside rigid boundaries. Critics sometimes accused him of becoming outspoken after winning major awards. He dismissed such observations, insisting he had always been the same person and that only the attention around him had changed.

Away from acting, he directed films including 'Compartment', 'Karutha Joothan' and 'Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam'. He also wrote stories and continued to pursue projects that interested him, regardless of commercial expectations.

For many Malayalis, Salim Kumar's presence on screen was inseparable from some of Malayalam cinema's most enduring comic moments. File Photo: Manorama.

Perhaps the story that best captures Salim Kumar's faith in mimicry dates back to the release of Padmarajan's 'Aparan'. When Jayaram became one of the first mimicry artists to land a leading role in Malayalam cinema, Salim Kumar booked a truck, gathered friends from Paravur and travelled to Ernakulam to watch the film. He even offered a special prayer in Jayaram's name before the screening. At the time, the two men had never met. But Salim Kumar believed Jayaram's success would open doors for mimicry artists everywhere. Decades later, after both had become established names in cinema, Jayaram would star in a film directed by Salim Kumar.

It was a fitting circle for a career built on persistence, self-belief and a refusal to accept limitations others placed on him. The man who once doubted whether his face belonged on a cinema screen ultimately became one of Malayalam cinema's most recognisable performers, leaving behind characters, performances and stories that remain woven into Kerala's cultural memory.