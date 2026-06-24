Actor Mammootty met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his family shortly after being conferred the Padma Bhushan by the President of India, marking a significant moment of recognition for the veteran actor. The meeting took place in New Delhi following the Padma awards ceremony, at the invitation of the Prime Minister.

Mammootty was accompanied by his wife Sulfath, daughter Surumi, son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, and daughter-in-law Amal Sufiya. The Prime Minister interacted at length with Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan during the visit. Photographs from the meeting, featuring the actor with his family, were later shared by the Prime Minister on social media. Posting the images, he wrote, “Met the noted actor Mammootty and his family after the Padma ceremony earlier today.”

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The images quickly gained traction online, with the warm exchange between the Prime Minister and the family drawing widespread attention. The moment added another highlight to a day already marked by one of the country’s highest civilian honours being presented to the actor.

Mammootty also reflected on the occasion, describing it as a deeply memorable experience shared with his family at a moment of national recognition. In his note, he expressed gratitude for the interaction and the honour he received earlier in the day.

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Dulquer Salmaan also shared a message capturing the significance of the moment for the family. “An absolute privilege to meet and spend time with our Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji as we witnessed my father, Shri Mammootty being honoured for a lifetime of extraordinary work. A truly unforgettable day for our family,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Mammootty had received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu at the formal ceremony in New Delhi. He greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands before accepting the honour, with his family present to witness the occasion.

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Following the ceremony, Mammootty also attended a banquet hosted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, rounding off a day that marked one of the most significant recognitions of his decades-long career in Indian cinema.