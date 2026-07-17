Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, is set to make his directorial debut with 'Sigma', but the aspiring filmmaker says his journey towards cinema has been years in the making.

Raised in one of Tamil cinema's most influential families, Jason spent much of his childhood visiting film sets and watching movies from around the world. Those experiences gradually sparked a fascination with storytelling, particularly the way screenplays are structured and translated onto the screen by directors. Over time, that curiosity evolved into a clear ambition to tell stories of his own.

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Speaking to Cinema Vikatan, Jason said it was the unwavering support of his family that convinced him to pursue filmmaking professionally. According to him, his parents, sister and close friends immediately backed his decision to enter the industry, giving him the confidence to move forward. He also recalled receiving words of encouragement from actors Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and several others when work on 'Sigma' began, describing their support as a major source of motivation.

While there has been speculation over whether he will eventually step in front of the camera, Jason said acting is not something he is actively pursuing at the moment. He explained that his appearance in the film's promotional song was only meant to introduce the project and its theme, not to signal an acting debut.

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For now, his entire focus remains on ensuring that 'Sigma' has a successful release. Only after the film reaches audiences will he decide whether to explore acting or continue exclusively as a director. Jason acknowledged that, like many filmmakers, he does have an interest in acting, but believes those decisions can wait until after his first film is out.

Even as 'Sigma' awaits release, Jason is already looking ahead. He revealed that he has a few story ideas taking shape and plans to begin developing them once work on his debut film is complete, signalling that filmmaking remains his foremost priority.