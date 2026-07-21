Director H Vinoth has confirmed that 'Jana Nayagan', Vijay's much-awaited final film before his full-time political career, is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Bhagavanth Kesari', putting months of speculation to rest.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Vinoth revealed that the film draws substantially from the 2023 Telugu hit, estimating that around 50 per cent of 'Jana Nayagan' is adapted from 'Bhagavanth Kesari'. He added that the similarities are more evident in the first half, with nearly 60 per cent overlap, while the second half shares around 20 per cent with the original.

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The filmmaker admitted that he was initially reluctant to direct a remake. However, he changed his mind after Vijay, who had enjoyed 'Bhagavanth Kesari', urged him to revisit the idea. Vinoth said he was particularly intrigued by the challenge of adapting a role originally played by Nandamuri Balakrishna for Vijay's screen persona.

He also said he accepted the project because he admired Vijay's commitment to stories centred on women's empowerment. Vinoth drew parallels with his experience directing Ajith in 'Nerkonda Paarvai', the Tamil remake of 'Pink', saying both actors shared a similar conviction when it came to backing such subjects. He added that he did not want to miss the opportunity to direct what has been announced as Vijay's final film.

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Speculation that 'Jana Nayagan' was based on 'Bhagavanth Kesari' first surfaced in January 2025 after actor VTV Ganesh claimed that Vijay had watched the Telugu film five times, loved it and was keen on remaking it. Director Anil Ravipudi, however, repeatedly declined to confirm the reports, saying he would not reveal whether the film was a remake before its release, despite confirming that he had met Vijay.

Vinoth's remarks have now officially ended the speculation.

'Jana Nayagan', which also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, is slated to hit theatres on July 23. The film has been announced as Vijay's final outing as an actor before he shifts his focus to politics.

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The original 'Bhagavanth Kesari', directed by Anil Ravipudi, starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal in key roles.