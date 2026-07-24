Kollywood actor Anandhi Ajay has gone public with her heartbreak after discovering that all her scenes were cut from ‘Jana Nayagan,’ the final film starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

In a video shared on social media, Anandhi said seeing her scenes removed from the film shattered a dream she had cherished for years. While accepting that editing often requires scenes to be cut, she said losing her place in Vijay's final film was a heartbreak she found hard to come to terms with.

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Anandi said sharing screen space with Vijay had always been one of the biggest reasons she chose to pursue a career in cinema. She shared that she had gone to the theatre with great excitement to watch the film, only to find that none of her scenes had made the final cut.

This is not the first time Anandhi has faced such a setback. Earlier, her scenes were also removed from ‘Karuppu,’ a super hit movie starring Suriya. Speaking about the experience, Anandi said on social media:

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"To be honest, I've acted in many films, and in several of them, my scenes have been edited out. But that has never really upset me. This time, however, I'm very much saddened that my scenes in Jana Nayagan were removed.

This was the first film I signed after returning to films after a hiatus. I had been waiting for its release for nearly one and a half years, especially because I had combination scenes with Vijay sir.

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In fact, one of the biggest reasons I entered the film industry was my dream of acting alongside him and sharing screen space with him.

The film is excellent, and everyone should watch it in theatres. It's a wonderful movie centred on women's empowerment. Had he continued acting in films, I could have hoped for another opportunity. But this is his final film.

I went to the theatre with so much excitement, thinking, 'Okay, my scene is coming... my scene with Thalapathy is coming.' I never imagined things would turn out this way. I feel incredibly unfortunate," she concluded.