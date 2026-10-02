Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has made his directorial debut with 'Sigma', which released in theatres on Friday. His mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and sister Divya Saasha attended an early screening of the film at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai.

Videos from the theatre show Sangeetha and Divya arriving for the screening, with Jason also accompanying them. The family came together as the filmmaker's first feature hit the big screen.

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Sangeetha's appearance at the theatre comes after a period of public attention surrounding her marriage to Vijay. She had filed for divorce before the Chengalpattu Family Court in February 2026, seeking dissolution of their marriage.

In her petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. The allegation was made in the divorce petition and was not established as a court finding.

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Months later, on August 7, Sangeetha appeared before the Chengalpattu Family Court through video conference and said that she did not wish to continue with the case. She subsequently filed a withdrawal petition, bringing the proceedings to an end.

The focus now shifts to Jason, who is making his first appearance as a director with 'Sigma'. The film stars Sundeep Kishan as Guru, a treasure hunter and radio host whose life takes a turn after a betrayal leaves him with nothing.

The release marks Jason's first major outing behind the camera and comes as he begins carving out a career in filmmaking separate from his father's long-standing career as one of Tamil cinema's prominent actors.