Official protocols took a back seat when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay stepped forward to carry the mortal remains of TVK MLA VS Babu. Vijay was seen walking bare footed as he bid an emotional farewell to his colleague. Meanwhile, the public too was moved by Vijay's gesture as it showed his deep respect for the veteran politician.

The funeral procession of VS Babu, a TVK MLA from the Kolathur constituency, began from his residence in Perambur on Friday. Vijay stepped forward along with other party members to carry the mortal remains which were draped in the party flag, to the hearse decorated with flowers.

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Vijay walked just behind the hearse, barefoot, to the Pallavan Shalai cemetery in Thiru. VK Nagar, about 2.3 km away. The Chief Minister was seen extremely emotional as he accompanied the funeral procession that covered Lakshmi Amman Kovil Street and Don Bosco School. Party workers and the public too couldn't hold back tears as they saw their leader's love and respect for the senior politician. Many prominent personalities, including ministers, TVK MLAs and MDMK general secretary Vaico, took part in the funeral procession.

VS Babu who was undergoing treatment for a lung-related ailment at a private hospital in Chennai passed away after he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest. Vijay, who rushed to Babu's residence on Thursday consoled his wife, son Satheesh and other family members. Meanwhile, TVK has declared seven days of mourning as a mark of respect for the deceased MLA. VS Babu had created history when he defeated former Chief Minister MK Stalin from Kolathur by a margin of 8795 votes in the 2026 assembly election. Babu who was popularly known as Purasai Babu had defeated Stalin who had won the seat for three consecutive terms.