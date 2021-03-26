The three female protagonists of ‘Aanum Pennum’ stand out as symbols of strength. The anthology of three shorts portrays women as the more powerful partner in love, sexuality and in the face of failure.

‘Savitri’, directed by Jay K and scripted by Santhosh Echikkanam, takes us back to the days of terror when communists were hunted down by the establishment. The female lead character undergoes a dramatic transformation from being a helpless woman. Joju, Samyuktha and Indrajith have played their characters with panache.

Venu’s take on ‘Rachiyamma’ has been true to Uroob’s classic novel, hailed as a masterpiece in world literature by critic M Krishnan Nair. Parvathy Thiruvoth has done a marvellous job of portraying the character that throws light on the inner mechanisms of female mind. Asif Ali has also lived up to expectations.

Venu’s experience as a cameraman is evident in the work. It is hard to walk away from ‘Rachiyamma’ without being affected. Though the man she loved marries another woman, Rachiyamma considers his child as her own. She is later seen as the face of compassion when she lets go of him.

The third film of the anthology, ‘Rani’ is directed by Ashiq Abu and scripted by Unni R. The movie is a revisit of the campus days. The movie is about the male quest of lust. The male protagonist wants his physical needs fulfilled but too embarrassed to let his lover know. The woman of ‘Rani’ knows everything. And she is not judgmental.

Roshan Mathew and Darshana have played their roles well. Nedumudi Venu and Kaviyoor Ponnamma also play important characters in the movie. The movie ends with a striking visual of a naked woman in public that challenges the hollow claims of security offered by men.