Arun Bose's 'Marivillin Gopurangal' takes us through the lives of two couples who view relationships differently. If one prefers to be childfree, the other only sees marriage as a contract that is inconsequential even as they gear up to welcome a child into their world. The 'complexities', however, doesn't make 'Marivillin Gopurangal' an intriguing fare and leave it as as a simple film built on the bubbly exchanges and mundane incidents.

Shinto (Indrajith) and Sherry (Shruthi Ramachandran) are a happy-go-lucky couple and Shinto is not satisfied professionally as he aspires to be a director but is forced to earn a living writing scripts for a children's superhero series 'Roro'.The chemistry between Indrajith and Shruthi is wonderful and adds a lot of warmth to the film, though it is Vincy Aloshious who truly steals the show with her performance as Rony's girlfriend Meenakshi. Rony is Shinto's brother.

Vincy's character adds colour to the film, that is otherwise bogged down by a mediocre script written by Pramod Mohan. Unlike Arun's earlier work 'Luca', which mixes romance with a murder mystery, 'Marivillin Gopurangal' is an out-and-out family drama that addresses the realities of relationships in a new generation setup.

One can stay committed and build a life together, without having to deal with the complexities of marriage. The film is visually appealing. The colourful frames by cinematographer Syamaprakash M S who has worked in 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Rorschach' and the costumes grant a mesmerising appeal to the film, that is set mostly in Kochi.

While 'Marivillin Gopurangal' focuses on mature themes, it also serves as a children's story with some scenes exploring the relationship between Shinto and a child artist, who plays the lead in 'Roro'. Rony, superbly portrayed by Sarjano Khalid and other characters in the film go through difficult situations, but the filmmakers seem to have treated the scenes blandly, leaving the audience a bit dissatisfied. However, the songs by Vidyasagar and the perky conversations in the film make it an engaging watch.