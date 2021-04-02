Irul movie review: This spooky thriller will keep you guessing until the very end

The one major aspect about mystery movies is that they prey on our human instinct to look for answers to questions. And what's maddening is not knowing what’s going to happen next and making it unpredictable. Even better if it has you on the edge of your seat until the very last second. Irul starring Darshana Rajendran, Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir in the lead tries to cover all these aspects.

Back in 1968, when KS Sethumadhavan and Thoppil Bhasi gave us this gobsmackingly made and demonically inspired thriller Yakshi, a new frontier in psychological thriller took shape.

Director Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, known for his several highly popular Hindi films including Kai Po Che, Newton, Happy New Year, Dil Dhadakne Do, Tumbbad, along with Sunil Yadav takes up a similar experimental approach in Irul with a three-character film.

Archana is a High Court lawyer while Alex is a writer. The duo decide to go on a weekend getaway without cell phone. On the way, their car gets stuck amid heavy rain and as they spot a mansion, the duo reach out for help. Enters Fahadh Faasil and the entire cat and mouse game begins.

Trying to differentiate the bad from the good, guessing who’s lying or telling the truth, and attempting to solve a crime are all mental puzzles that are endlessly frustrating yet completely entertaining.

Sunil Yadav ramps up the tension by setting up the scenes in a foreboding mansion with an errie basement. It looks as if no one may have come to the house before and that Fahadh's character is barely socializing and yet all three chracters talk about a common theme - revenge killer.

The film definitely had a good idea to begin with, but then the film seem torn between wanting to make a psychological thriller or a crime saga woven around a a serial killer. To throw us off their scent, they keep implying that the film is one or the other, but in the end, once the final climax is done and dusted, there are too many loose ends and unanswered questions. There was an artificiality in dialogues at certain scenes.

But that is not to say that the film doesn't have its bright moments. The cast, for instance, is perfect. Fahadh Faasil, who plays the lead, has performed effortlessly as always. A few complex scenes demand the best from the actor. Soubin has an easily adaptive way which makes us easily confused for his character. Darshana rightly fits in with the role and gives away the same vibe as a viewer.

With the background score, Irul succeeds in creating a sense of anxiety. But looks like cinematographer Jomon T John had quite a big job. His camera wanders unfettered across the green landscape, pulling up to give us extreme high angle aerial shots in the opening scenes and later moving gradually inside the house playing with light and art department. Quite remarkably, the overriding impression is of a residence that holds secrets which must be feared and the cinematography captures the right feel.

Irul is technically brilliant as a vintage whodunit or even as a terrifying psychological thriller though it raises more questions than answers.