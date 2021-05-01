Thi.Mi.Ram movie review: Examining the fake moral standards and misogynistic ideas of society

The seeds of misogyny are planted in the minds of men, often in their families, when they had been little boys. He might have noticed how his mother had shown discrimination to his sister while serving food. They grow up to become misogynists who objectify women and see them only as fit to cook in their kitchens. Latest movie Malayalam Thi.Mi.Ram directed by Sivaram Mony peruses such a mental state which deem women as inferior beings. Interestingly, the director himself has written and edited the movie which released on the OTT platform Nee Stream.

Thi.Mi.Ram examines the social and cultural order of Kerala that give rise to sardonic moral goals and severe sexual frustration.

The movie is bankrolled by KK Sudhakaran, who also essays the lead role of Sudhakaran, the septuagenarian in the film. Sudhakaran, who earns a living by selling curry masala has lost his potency due to severe diabetics. However, he still is lustful, which lands him in the police station.

Sudhakaran lives with his only son Ram (Vishak Nair) and his wife Vandana (Meera Nair). The couple had tied the knot after a being in a romantic relationship. Sudhakaran detests his daughter-in-law and doesn’t show love even to Ram and Vandana’s child. Though Ram is well educated, he is crazy about movies and works hard to fulfill his dreams. Sudhakaran, meanwhile, has no love for anyone, except himself. He treats his own wife as a servant whose only duty is to cook for him. The character of Sudhakaran is blinded by misogyny and his false ideas about womanhood. The movie also amazingly portrays the transition that happens in this character.

Sudhakaran is troubled by high diabetes and his financial state doesn’t allow him to have a much needed surgery for his cataract. The director hints that it is not Sudhakaran’s eyes that are blinded by cataract but his mindset. Even his son exhibits chauvinistic traits when he berates his father for pepping into his bedroom. The film states that it is the society that has made the youngster into a person who has sexual prejudices.

KK Sudhakaran, who had impressed by brilliantly essaying the role of Achayan in legendary film maker P Padmarajan’s iconic movie Innale, unleashes his spectacular acting prowess in Thi.Mi.Ram too. He has untangled himself from the noted character in Innale to give a mesmerizing performance as Sudhakaran in Thi.Mi.Ram. This impeccable performance indeed is one of the highlights of the movie.

Besides Sudhakaran and Visakh Nair, Rachana Narayanankutty, G Suresh Kumar, Prof. Aliyar, Mohan Ayiroor, Meera Nair, Baby Surendran, Karthika, Asha Nair, Stebin, Rajesh Rajan, Pavithra, Ameya, Krishna Prabha, Rajaji, Ramesh Gopal, Asha Rajesh, Master Suryadev and Baby Shreshta essay pivotal roles in the film.

However, the pace of the film might not be appealing to all. The melodrama and related tensions seems to come from a fragile script. But that said, it was interesting to watch how the childhood factor was brought in to give in the root cause of the problem. Certain shots need special mention too.

Post his debut project Matchbox, director Sivaram Mony has succeeded in handling a sensitive subject with perfection, that too, by staying within the limits of propriety. After The Great Indian Kitchen, Thi.Mi.Ram is yet another film that holds a mirror to the misogyny and patriarchy, with a different approach, that seem to be passing on to generation. The director, in fact, made sure that Thi.Mi.Ram prompts the audience to have introspection.

The movie is available on NeeStream.