Navarasa | Payasam review: Delhi Ganesh’s class act in Vishnu Sai's sweet and sour take on Bibhatsam

Fear is danger to your body, But disgust is danger to your soul. -Diane Ackerman

It is Subbu's daughter's wedding and everyone is excited, with the exception of a disgruntled elderly man -- his uncle.

The story set in 1965 shows the little town of Udayarpalayam bustling with energy for the auspicious event at Subbu's house.

Vasanth S Sai's 'Payasam' is a well-crafted story and screenplay transformed into a masterpiece by Delhi Ganesh's adroit and precise acting.

T Jankiraman's story effectively places Bhibatsa, one of the toughest Navrasas to portray, in an occasion it is least suited for- a happy wedding.

The beauty of the film lies in the subtlety of its execution and acting.

Upset over the fact that his daughter Bagyam, played by Aditi Balan, was widowed within 3 months of her wedding, the uncle finds the joy at the wedding repulsive.

Envious of his nephew's financial success and growth, Delhi Ganesh's character breathes and talks disgust. Everything -- from decorations, the lined up chairs and guests to the sumptuous payasam -- makes him a grumpy man.

The uncle's relentless rants about Subbu to his late wife, played by Rohini, add context to the story.

Aditi Balan and Rohini do a neat job portraying his widowed daughter and late wife.

T Balasubramanyan's production design, frames of Sathyan Sooryan, Justin Prabhakaran's music and E Sangathamizhan's edits elegantly sets the mood for the wedding and the feast preparation.