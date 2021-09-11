Tughlaq Durbar review: Vijay Sethupathi keeps us invested in the political satire

Vijay Sethupathi teems with enduring charm in spite of the varied roles he has given us over the years. And in his latest outing 'Tughlaq Durbar', he makes sure to deliver a likeable performance with his character of a split personality, thus making the film an engaging affair.

It all begins with a political rally when Singaravelan, aka Singam, played by Vijay Sethupathi, was born. For the same reason, Singham believes that he is destined to be a politician no matter what. In the course of this journey, he crosses path of Rayappan (R Parthiban), a powerful politician, and tries to win his heart. It turns out that his attempt to win the trust is hindered by Mangalam (Bhagavathy Perumal). He attacks Singam and that takes a toll on Singham's mind.

Progressing in a linear manner, the film by debutant director Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan manages to establish the mood smoothly.

Written by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film is laced with situational humour. With brilliant satirical tone, he also pitches in fantasy elements to it.

Deenadayalan makes a decent debut and remarkably depicts the turmoil that a character with an identity disorder can undergo. Sethupathi has portrayed in a compelling way the criminal and honest aspects of his dual personality.

With a unique premise and storyline, 'Tughlaq Durbar' had the potential to be extraordinary. However, after a point it feels as if the makers just wanted to settle down with a tame ending. By the second half, it becomes quite predictable, offering a few fun-filled moments.

Give any role to Vijay Sethupathi and it looks effortless from his side. Just as his aforementioned genial aspect, Sethupathi's comic timing and expressions keep one invested in the drama.

The scenes between Sethupathi and Partibhan would even remind of their earlier film together, 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'.

Manjima Mohanan keeps up with the demands of her character but we want more from her. Had her character and its relationship with Sethupathi's character been fleshed out well, it would have taken the film to an altogether different level.

When composer Govind Vasantha is tagged to brand Vijay Sethupathi for a movie, you are reminded of '96'. That said, the music here is electrifying and gets a grip on the narrative.

Cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Mahendran Jayaraju are one of the major highlights of the film.

'Tughlaq Durbar' can be touted as a light fun-filled movie, but that works both for and against the film.

What could have been a terrific film, takes up an easy path and ends up as a simple entertaining watch.