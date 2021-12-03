Kunchacko Boban's Bheemante Vazhi cuts a predictable path into an everyday issue

In Kerala, the third most densely populated state in India, 'the right of way' or the need for a motorable road, is an everyday problem.

'Bheemante Vazhi', starring Kunchacko Boban, explores this subject but ends up cutting a predictable path.

Directed by 'Thamasha' maker Ashraf Hamza, the film's biggest takeaway is the performance of Jinu Joseph as Kosthepp, a frosty rich man, around whose fiefdom the storyline revolves.

Jinu, who has played a host of villainous roles in the past, has seamlessly slipped into the 'shirtless' Kosthepp, though the role has a humorous shade.

Another memorable performance is from Binu Pappu, who has treaded the unfamiliar path of a comic and did a fine job.

It is unsure if he was inspired by any of the numerous humourous roles of his late father, the inimitable Kuthiravattam Pappu. But Binu's Krishnadas aka Das seemed like a happy relief for a fine actor often stereotyped as a policeman.

The tale is set in a modest neighbourhood, where the dwellers have to navigate a narrow path along a railway line for the lack of a proper way.

The opening scenes, depicting a funeral procession and a hospital emergency, have captured this predicament brilliantly, credit to Girish Gangadharan's cinematography.

'Bheemante Vazhi' also attempts to weave in matters related to sexuality and women empowerment and does well in that regard. It however lacks the depth in drama as the intended tension doesn't quite build up.

In Chemban Vinod's story, the lead character of Sanju, aka Bheeman, appears tailor-made for Kunchacko Boban's easy-going style.

As the title indicates, Bheeman is the protagonist who gathers around the locals to cut a road into their colony at the behest of councillor Reetha played by Divya M Nair.

Things develop smoothly (though in reality, it is a much more complicated matter altogether) as all the residents, who are in need of a road, give consent.

Their plan hits a hurdle when Kosthepp plays foul, setting off tension. But the drama doesn't quite take a plunge thereafter and leads along unsurprising lines.

The characters played by Naseer Sankranthi and Nirmal Palazhi don't quite set off a laugh riot but they do provide a few lighter moments.

Vincy Aloshious and Suraj Venjaramoodu make memorable cameos, while Chemban Vinod, who is also the co-producer, fits in subtly into this uncomplicated comedy-drama.