'Minnal Murali' review: Tovino, Guru Somasundaram shine in Basil's superhero world

Minnal Murali is a perfect entertainer for the simple fact that it has managed not to falter at any point even as dreaming high from within all the constraints of a too small industry. Basil Joseph's Tovino Thomas-starrer lives up to the pre-release hype with its hyperlocal superhero story, a rare genre Indian cinema hasn't dared to explore much.

Minnal Murali is an extraordinary film on account of its genre. Basil, the actor-filmmaker with an impeccable sense of humour, has succeeded in making it look like an ordinary film which would appeal to all groups of audiences. It should thrill the ordinary Malayalam audience, whose superheroes till the date were the extra masculine characters played by their superstars, while it is unlikely to disappoint even Malayali fans of the real superheroes of the world.

Minnal Murali has an imaginative script, built upon a rather common plot. Basil enriches it with his craftsmanship and an eye for perfection.

Tovino's acting prowess and body language add much to the make-belief quotient of the film while it is Guru Somasundaram who steals the show at certain points. Tovino and Guru play the typical good-versus-bad in the superhero world of Kurukkanmoola – yet another imaginative land in Basil's film universe. Tovino's Jaison and Guru's Shibu have their own problems both from the past and the present. The film explores what would happen if lightning could make the tailor and the tea maker two superpowers in a small village.

The brilliance in the script lies in the attention paid to ensure that the superhuman sequences don't go overboard. They are moderate and hence convincing. However, the script also has its loose ends in the sense that it often goes for the easy way to make the next step. The film is not as hilarious as one would expect from a Basil work. Nevertheless, its comic track is solid enough to keep you entertained with Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh and Rajesh Madhavan playing their parts neatly. Femina George's Bruce Lee Biji, a martial arts trainer, represents the woman power in the male world of superpowers. Her flexibility and timing make the comic as well as romantic tracks stronger. The other performer worth mentioning is Vasisht Umesh who plays Jaison's nephew. The interactions between the two are cute and engaging.

Minnal Murali's melodramatic portions are not very fresh and a bit overstretched. The tracks by Shaan Rahman and Sushin Shyam are moving enough. Sameer Thahir's cinematography and Livingstone Mathew's editing make it engaging. And the visual effects team has done a commendable job, making Minnal Murali a neat watch.