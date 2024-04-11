'Aavesham': Fahadh Faasil reigns supreme as 'Ranga' in Jithu Madhavan's comedy-entertainer | Movie Review

After the resounding success of 'Romancham', anticipation soared among Malayali cinephiles for Jithu Madhavan's follow-up, 'Aavesham', starring Fahadh Faasil. Now gracing the silver screen, the movie is a mass entertainer, quietly entering theatres but roaring with impact. It's evident that 'FaFa' and Jithu Madhavan have masterfully delivered yet again, ensnaring audiences with a power-packed performance and storyline.

Similar to 'Romancham', 'Aavesham' is also set in Bengaluru, revolving around three college students Bibi, Santhan and Aju who join Ranga's (Fahadh) gang to confront their intimidating seniors. The film boldly 'reintroduces' Fahadh as 'Ranga,' setting the tone for his dynamic portrayal. 'Aavesham' presents Fahadh in a riveting light, brimming with vigour and intensity.

As we follow the journey of these young men, we are given a unique perspective into the life of Ranga. Initially, he may seem like the quintessential roughneck in a metro city, sporting flashy gold ornaments and Ray-Ban glasses. Yet, as the story progresses, we are compelled to consider that there is much more depth to his character than meets the eye.

The film is a whirlwind of chaos, but in the most enjoyable sense. From the opening scene to the closing credits, there's a constant stream of hilarious and entertaining events unfurling. While we've witnessed numerous unique comedic characters in Malayalam cinema, such as Mammootty's Rajamanikyam or Veerendra Mallayya in Chattambinadu, it's definite that Fahadh's portrayal in 'Aavesham' seems to draw inspiration from the latter. However, Fahadh manages to wholly embody Ranga as a character, ensuring that he transcends any notion of being a mere imitation. Ranga truly stands out as a remarkable creation in his own right. Sajin Gopu's character, Amban, is a significant source of comedy in the movie. His performance is downright hilarious, serving as Ranga's comedic counterpart.

The plot isn't overly complicated, possibly summed up in a single line, which is a standout feature. Jithu avoids lengthy character establishment, relying instead on what's shown to convey who they are. Unlike typical thug-hero roles, there's no background story spoon-fed to sympathize with the hero. Instead, it's left to the audience to decipher Ranga's character.

Sushin Shyam's background score and music add tremendous depth to the film, blending power with funkiness seamlessly. Fahadh's performance is the driving force. Sajin Gopu skillfully complements Fahadh, making their scenes together a joy to watch. Youngsters Hipster, Roshan Shanavas, and Mithun Jai Sankar also shine in their roles.

The Bengaluru setting, with its blend of Malayalam and Kannada, adds authenticity to the film, and Ranga's "eda mone" is poised to become the next trending Malayalam cinema catchphrase.

While the second half may appear to lose some focus and pace, it never strays from its essence of delivering an entertaining experience. The meticulously choreographed action sequences further elevate the film's appeal, adding an adrenaline-pumping dimension to the movie.

Ranga emerges as a character with a lasting impact, destined to linger in the minds of audiences long after the credits roll. Such is his charm and depth that a sequel seems almost inevitable.

If you're seeking laughter and entertainment in equal measure, 'Aavesham' is the perfect choice.