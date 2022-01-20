Movie review: 'Bhoothakalam' is as much about the present as it is about the past

Rahul Sadasivan begins the movie with still frames of a house and those were scary enough to let us know that the film is going to be a horror psychological thriller.

Seeing a dead body heading for funeral is regarded as auspicious in Hindu religion and that is probably why Sadasivan also chooses to begins his story with a death in the family.

The move offers some jaw-dropping moments and brilliant performances by the lead actors Revathy and Shane Nigam.

The plot is of a mother (Revathy) and son (Shane Nigam) having to cope with each other in a haunted house. Both the main characters are going through psychological turmoil and despite their unexpressed affection, cannot stand each other.

Revathy's acting prowess is on full display as a mother and as someone suffering from clinical depression.

Shane too does his bit brilliantly in portraying a sleep deprived, jobless youngster who also has a fair amount of substance abuse issues.

Finally, these two join forces against a common enemy, albeit supernatural, to solve their problems.

Saiju Kurup's character of a counsellor is a not so well defined. A man of science being scared of ghosts stories heard from a neighbour and dropping his client for it only to later go looking for the past is a bit not clear, but he was necessary to unravel the 'bhoothakalam' of the mystery house.

Gopi Sundar's background score combined with Shehnad Jalal's camera work gives us an eerie feeling required for the horror without much need for VFX.

The script touches upon a lot of current psychological and societal issues but brushes past them without giving us much and tends to focus on the horror part only.

James Eliya and Athira Patel also does notable roles in the movie.

'Bhoothakalam' also marks Shane's debut as music director for the songs penned by Sadasivan and Sreekumar Sreyas.

Final Cut

Sadasivan's 'Bhoothakalam' is a gripping tale and he manages to keep us hooked without feeling bored. However, the movie feels very incomplete even when it ends as if the director was not able to convey everything he wanted to.

'Bhoothakalam' is currently streaming on SonyLiv.