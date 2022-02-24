'Member Rameshan 9aam ward' movie review: A novice's tryst with politics

'Member Rameshan 9aam ward' directed by Anto Jose Periera and Aby Treesa Paul, starring Arjun Ashokan is a political satire based on grassroots level politics.

The story revolves around O M Rameshan (Arjun), a painting worker. The simple and peaceful life of Rameshan and his family takes a turn when he is elected a panchayat member from ward number 9 of his village. To make things worse, he had to contest against Thoma (Chemban Vinod), his employer who considered him like a younger brother.

Soon after winning, he realises that the life of a panchayat member is not as rosy as he had imagined and gets a rude shock to know that the monthly pay is only Rs 7,000.

The rest of the film is about how Rameshan, a novice in politics, manages to deal with the system and corrupt people within his party.

A notable performance has been showcased by veteran actor Indrans as Rameshan's father. Indran's got very little dialogues, but his amazing acting prowess comes into view when he delivers plenty of emotions without even speaking.

Actors Gayathri Ashok, Shabareesh Varma, Maamukkoya, Sabumon and Johny Antony have all played their parts well and have contributed to keeping the movie worth watching.

Eldo Isaac's cinematography makes it a visual treat and the music by Kailas Menon keeps the songs mellifluous. The song 'Alare...' is already a hit on YouTube with over 1 crore views.

What makes the film different from recent political movies is that it is not about powerful MLAs or ministers. Instead, it deals with civic body-based politics, where each voter is personally known to the contestants.

We had seen in movies like 'Sandesham', how grass-root politics can be used to effectively portray larger malaises in society. Though the cult classic can in no way be compared with 'Member Rameshan 9aam ward', it promises a great cinematic experience dwelling on comedy, romance and emotional drama.