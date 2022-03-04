Hey Sinamika Review: When love comes with conditions

There are those who can suffocate you with their love. The ones who will do anything to make you happy. But the same love can eventually be difficult to handle. And then you will be finding ways to get out of it. But you will also miss out on a lot of things in the process. After all ‘I miss you’ has many connotations to it. Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Hey Sinamika’ communicates exactly these sentiments to the audience. Love isn’t enough to keep a relationship going, more than anything else you need to understand each other. That’s when life starts to look up.

‘Hey Sinamika’ is a lovely cocktail of music, love, and dance. There are a lot of things in the film we have not seen before. Romance is fresh, the narrative has novelty and the film tells us exactly how to love and how not to love! A new and updated rulebook for marriage! It’s during the entry of Kajal Aggarwal into the beautiful romance between Dulquer and Aditi Rao that the film starts to unfold.

It’s been two years since Yazhan and Mouna had a love marriage and things are going smoothly as Yazhan is a model husband. Their marriage is a success and Yazhan seems to have altered his life to accommodate his wife’s happiness. He takes care of her like a child. When some of Mauna's decisions seem to feel like an encroachment on his freedom, the story takes a new turn, especially with the entry of psychologist Malarvizhi.

We are used to seeing the stereotypical sacrificing, loving, and giving wife characters in Indian cinema since time immemorial. The kind who eventually discovers a new passion and pursues it. But in ‘Hey Sinamika’ Dulquer’s Yazhan plays a husband like that. Therefore Yazhan subverts the cliches associated with husband characters in cinema.

Choreographer turned director Brinda Master has applied her heart into the song and dance sequences and they are magical. The emotional scenes are handled with subtlety.

Dulquer has handled Yazhan with restraint. He has once again retained his position as one of the most popular actors among the younger generation. Aditi Rao and Kajal Aggarwal also have done their characters well.

Though a Radio Jockey might not be the most novel of depictions, Brinda master has succeeded in adding some new touches to the depiction.

Preetha Jayaram’s cinematography needs special mention, and they enhance the film greatly. So did Brinda master’s choreography and Govind Vasantha’s music. One of those films you really need to watch with your family.