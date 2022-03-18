Oruthee review: When woman power overwhelms life

Navya Nair's comeback movie 'Oruthee' showcases the turmoil of a middle-income family, especially the women who run the house when their husbands are away struggling to make both ends meet.

The realistic ambience is blended with the artistic beauty and enchanting melody.

The story is centred in the subaltern humdrum of Kochi and Navya's Radhamani represents millions of working women stuck up in the jaws of penury and the material world where the gutters of deceit and treachery are wide open.

The originality of dialogues and how characters react to them replicate real-life situations so seamlessly that the narrative flows quite absorbingly.

Navya Nair reprises the role of Radhamani with speckless perfection. She proves that she has never been away from the film world.

Meanwhile, Vinayakan hijacks the saga from the second half and registers a thumping impression.