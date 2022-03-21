Fun while it lasted: Pathrosinte Padappukal review

Tony has gone through so many heartbreaks in his life that his family and friends are no longer surprised when it keeps occurring now and then. Of course, the reasons are many. There is his family and then there is the matter of his own low self-esteem. ‘Pathrosinte Padappukal’ is a cute little film that revolves around Tony and his siblings.

Afzal Abdul Lateef who wrote ‘Djibouti’ is the director while Dinoy Paulose who plays Tony has written the script of the film. This is his first film as a solo writer after co-writing ‘Thanneer Mathan Dinangal.’

Pathrose who works in a gas agency has only lived for his children. The story starts to unfold after his mother who was living with his sister comes back home. Pathrose’s adult sons are all dependent on him. They make fun of those who have jobs as “working class" people. The eldest, Sony (Sharafudin) talks about discovering the thrills of life only through travelling. He even decides on his life partner (Grace Antony) taking that into consideration. Bony (Naslin), who is the third son thinks of himself as a 'don' while the youngest one, Neenu is a plus-two student. Tony is a slacker. Having said that he does attempt to solve the problems created by his brothers and would like to do something with his life. His circumstances are what works against him. His life is torn between the problems created by his brothers. And he finds himself constantly compared with them.

It's always painful to suffer neglect. And loneliness can really eat you up. But these are things that cannot be explained. You need to experience it to understand the pain. The saddest part is that often the people closest to you cant provide support or understand you. With Pathrose’s mother’s return, Tony has to allot his room to her. The rest of the narrative follows Tony’s attempts to get a job to marry his neighbour, Ammu (Ranjitha Menon).

James Elia plays Pathrose, and his wife is played by Shiny Sara. Suresh Krishna’s character turns into a spoof. While Johny Antony is as good as ever. Pathrose’s mother is also an interesting character who provides conflicts at regular intervals in the film.

Most of the prominent actors like Grace Antony, Sangeeth Prathap, Nandu, Ranjitha Menon, MR Gopakumar, and the new actors have all done their job efficiently. Humour flows organically in the narrative and those involving the issues within the joint family are particularly hilarious. The story is told without flashbacks and each character has its own identity. The film also shows the warmth of having good neighbours.

Writer and Director Afsal has also dabbled in television and is also the writer of the popular sitcom ‘Uppum Mulakum.’

'Pathrosinte Padappukal' is a cute little family film filled with romance, humour, emotions, and friendships. So much so that you might feel like Tony, Sony, Bony and Pathrose are people around you.