'No Way Out' movie review: A survival test of patience

Debutant Nithin Devidas carries forth the traumatic course of survival thriller 'No Way Out' in an exceptionally engaging manner.

But the continuous slips of the lead actor in absorbing the protagonist, the emotions and the weight of situations pose a constant threat to the aesthetics throughout the narrative.

The hackneyed subject merely serves as a turbulent premise to pitch the plot, also scripted by Devidas , denying any fresh overtures to the audience.

Jobless David Cheriyan is in dire straits after betting on a business venture borrowing huge sums from a friend and other sources.

Now, he is in a dicey situation and is being cornered by his funders and close relatives making demands that he is unable to meet.

The pandemic-induced lockdown adds fuel to his turmoil. The story is all about whether or not David succeeds in surviving the trauma.

The movie progresses almost in a real-time format with flashback interludes streaming in to provide the much-needed background of the plot.

Since a major timespan is rolled over the protagonist's struggle and dilemma, a lot of depth and details were inexorably needed or could have been employed to feature the varying cascades of human emotions that pan over a person reeling in such a situation.

But Pisharody displays his limits in exploring the marvels of the artistry in phasing through myriad psychotic forts and leaves the audience to witness the static, stress-filled countenance throughout the movie.

Raveena Nair as David's wife Suju, Dharmajan Bolgatty as Subhash and Basil Joseph as Rejimon are other actors who appear as prominent characters in the movie. While David's mother and friend Ravi make their presence strongly felt through their voices.

The songs composed by K R Rahul are compelling and elevate the mood. Vargheese David does an exceptional job behind the camera. But, again, there is this cacophony of background scores to wreck the senses and mar the little bit of interest that is left in the drama.

As a survival saga, 'No way out' cannot be written off completely. It's an engaging tale that tests your patience at times.