Rajeev Ravi's 'Kuttavum Sikshayum': Digging into the unseen police saga

Quite often, we come across news stories about perpetrators of criminal acts fleeing to other states after committing offences in Kerala and the state police hunting them out from their hideouts.

'Kuttavum Sikshayum', or crime and punishment, directed by Rajeev Ravi follows a similar plot based on true incidents though it digs deep underneath.

Sajan Philip (Asif Ali), a circle inspector, is probing a gold heist in a small town jewellery showroom.

After the initial investigations revolving around local thugs, the hunt for culprits lead Sajan to a notorious hamlet in Rajathan.

The whole action and drama revolve around the mission to round up the thieves by the team, which also includes police personnel Basheer (Alencier), Rajesh (Sunny Wayne), Abin (Sharafuddin) and Rajeev (Senthil Krishna).

Asif Ali displays a great measure of maturity in essaying the role of the top cop and he carries a straight face and pensive looks all along the course of the story. Meanwhile, Alencier showcases his mastery in articulating the nuances of the character he portrays. This time Sunny Wayne really does justice to the role he dons and his intense moments have been impressive.

The merits of the plot are dragged down by the lack of a solid script. Though, at times it provides the charm of a naturalistic portrayal, plenty of sloppy links mar the flow of sequences.

Though the plot is engaging, it can't be termed thrilling.

The background score fails to be in sync with the intensity of the unfolding drama, but the camera absorbs the pulse of the mission.