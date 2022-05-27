Rajeev Ravi's 'Kuttavum Sikshayum': Digging into the unseen police saga

Padmakumar K
Published: May 27, 2022 02:34 PM IST Updated: May 27, 2022 03:35 PM IST
Asif Ali play the lead in the movie Kuttavum Shikshayum

Quite often, we come across news stories about perpetrators of criminal acts fleeing to other states after committing offences in Kerala and the state police hunting them out from their hideouts.

'Kuttavum Sikshayum', or crime and punishment, directed by Rajeev Ravi follows a similar plot based on true incidents though it digs deep underneath.

Sajan Philip (Asif Ali), a circle inspector, is probing a gold heist in a small town jewellery showroom.

RELATED ARTICLES

After the initial investigations revolving around local thugs, the hunt for culprits lead Sajan to a notorious hamlet in Rajathan.

The whole action and drama revolve around the mission to round up the thieves by the team, which also includes police personnel Basheer (Alencier), Rajesh (Sunny Wayne), Abin (Sharafuddin) and Rajeev (Senthil Krishna).

Asif Ali displays a great measure of maturity in essaying the role of the top cop and he carries a straight face and pensive looks all along the course of the story. Meanwhile, Alencier showcases his mastery in articulating the nuances of the character he portrays. This time Sunny Wayne really does justice to the role he dons and his intense moments have been impressive.

The merits of the plot are dragged down by the lack of a solid script. Though, at times it provides the charm of a naturalistic portrayal, plenty of sloppy links mar the flow of sequences.

Though the plot is engaging, it can't be termed thrilling.

The background score fails to be in sync with the intensity of the unfolding drama, but the camera absorbs the pulse of the mission.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout