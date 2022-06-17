Prakashan Parakkatte: A realistic take on life's genuine moments

After a shaky start with some bland tropes of comedy, Prakashan Parakkatte, scripted by Dhyan Sreenivasan and directed by Shahad climbs a steady track exploring some new vistas of a gripping narrative.

It's a tale that portrays the glory in simple things and shows how beautiful is life as it is, away from the celebration of superlatives.

The story revolves around Prakashan (Dileesh Pothan) his wife Latha (Nisha Sarang) sons Dasan (Mathew Thomas) and Akhil (Ritunjay Sreejith). The narrative brackets a brief period in their life that witnessed some crucial events and turning points.

A low-brow shop owner with mediocre business, Prakashan is embedded in the routine to keep up with the pace of life. His son Dasan is a happy-go-lucky lad, in his plus two, not much interested in studies. He's rather serious about bunking the classes and roaming about to see places along with his friend. Though he is thrilled when his romance blooms with Neethu (Malavika Manoj), a class ten girl, no much change happens in his life's pattern.

The blandness reappears intermittently in the comic interludes maneuvered by Kuttan (Saiju Kurup). Of course, at times he generates a bit of real humour.

Some measure of polished writing could have lent a concrete structure to the movie.

However, there are some genuinely poignant emotions evoked out of the blue in the shapeless, yet absorbing narrative. The story after wading through the shallow waters digs deeper with some unpredictable events and situations.

The rustic hue, the bucolic effervescence, the mist clad mounts, the grounded middle class innocence and simplicity of the village have been immaculately captured by Guruprasad's camera. The visuals play a great role in keeping the rhythm and seamlessly weave the sequences is making the ride swift and wholesome.

Shaan Rahman's music is entrancing. In fact the movie takes off with a marvellous song. Songs penned by Manu Manjith and B.K Harinarayanan are stupendous.

What save the movie are the performance of the actors, fresh romance and some intense sequences. A simple family drama 'Prakashan Parakkatte' is a realistic take on some of life's genuine moments.