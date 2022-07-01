'Adithattu' review: A thriller in the deep seas

The movie 'Adithattu' directed by Jijo Anthony and starring Sunny Wayne and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead is a dark thriller taking place almost entirely on a fishing boat in the deep seas. It revolves around a few people from the fishing community unveiling a story that has its roots in some past events and their consequences in the present.

The narrative follows a realistic path revealing the course bit by bit with dim visuals and reflecting a troubled subaltern life of the fisher folk venturing into the seas to earn a meagre living. The drama gathers momentum with each passing sequence and reaches a thrilling culmination.

What elevates the thrill of the tale is the immaculate performance of the actors. While Sunny Wayne as Marcose and Shine Tom Chacko as Ambrose are spectacular in essaying their respective roles, Alexander Prasanth, Jayapalan and Murugan Martine come up with impressive performances. Though the excess BGM and reticence of characters hamper the voyage a bit initially, the whole affair spirals to dizzying heights with a brilliant climax.

The story opens with a night at a fishing harbour where Ambross is back from his work. After taking bath in front of his house in the shanty hamlet, he is seen being chided by his father and asked to refrain from his path of vengeful acts. Their interactions set the stage of the story from where it has to move forward. He soon gets into his business and is ready to venture into the sea for a long haul in a boat helmed by Srank Raayn, a man whom he despises.

Ambross brings Marcose, a close acquaintance, on board for sailing to the deep seas. The past of the story unfolds as the bunch of fishermen cook, eat and trawl fish. The narrative gathers steam as the equation between the characters becomes clear.

The movie has done complete justice to the subject it deals with and the treatment it has pitched. Cinematographer Pappinu has diligently captured the sultry hue and the vehemence of the drama in the sea with exactness par excellence and never has let the extra hardship of filming the whole movie in the sea eat into the aesthetics. Music by Nezer Ahemed too gels well with the flow of events towards the end.

Written by Khais Millen, the film is produced by Susan Joseph & Sin Treesa under the banners Middle March Studios and Kanayil Films.