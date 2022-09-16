'Visudha Mejo' review: Lijo Mol proves yet again in this amateur ‘stalking’ drama

'Jai Bhim' actor Lijo Mol Jose’s composed performance is the only element that stands out in 'Visudha Mejo', an all-out amateur attempt at making a romantic drama with a troubled protagonist. The film’s plot is so weak that its attempt to form into a light feel-good flick laced with a thin layer of humour falls flat from the word go.

The film neither has an ignition point nor gains any steam in its progress, thanks to a dud script which leaves little scope for directorial improvisations. The director’s fault, meanwhile, is in picking a subject which is too fragile and troublesome. Knowingly or unknowingly, Kiran Antony, the debutant director, has added his share to the load of films that handle ‘stalking’ rather casually.

Mejo (Dinoy Poulose), a video editor in a private firm, is an introvert whose only friend is the merry-go-round teenager Ambrose (Mathew Thomas). His life starts to change when Jeena (Lijo Mol), his childhood crush, comes into his life again. The film moves slowly with repetitive sequences involving Mejo’s interactions with Jeena and Ambrose. Mejo’s father and boss as well as Jeena’s family join the sequences in between, but they all have nothing much to do with the plot.

Mathew’s Ambrose was shaped to fuel the flow of the film with some subtle humour. But even he has nothing much to do on a screen ruled by monotony. It seems the guy who impressed us with his impeccable performances in 'Kumbalangi Nights' and 'Thannermathan Dinangal' has fallen into a typecast loop. The earlier he gets out of it, the better. Though inconsequential in the film’s fate, Abhiram Pothuval, as usual, has done his job convincingly. It’s high time some big role came his way.

Dinoy Poulose, who plays the titular character, has also written the script of the film. He needs improvement in both jobs. Hope he can explain what makes his Mejo a saint (Visudha in Malayalam means saint).

The biggest name associated with the project is Jomon T John, the cinematographer who has also co-produced the film. Jomon’s camera doesn’t fail to impress. Justin Varghese-Suhail Koya team’s tracks gel well with the narrative despite all its flaws, but the tunes don’t stay with us.