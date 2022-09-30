'Mei Hoom Moosa' review: Suresh Gopi amuses in this decent entertainer

Lovelorn husbands, family frictions and comic one-liners. A Jibu Jacob film is nearly incomplete without these elements. In 'Mei Hoom Moosa', Jibu sticks to this formula, though the canvas he chooses to experiment on is slightly larger.

If in 'Vellimoonga', the hero (played by Biju Menon) is a small-time politician with his tacky ways, in 'Mein Hoom Moosa', Moosa is an ex-Army man who comes home after 19 years, only to realise that he has long been buried and is just a proud memory for both his family and villagers.

The film is peppered with some humorous dialogues till the end, though it does not evoke the same kind of laughter that lifted the scale of 'Vellimoonga', which is the director's best work yet. In fact, the comedy falls flat on a number of occasions, almost at the risk of sounding cheesy.

The plot also seems a little haphazard with some scenes out of depth. This is probably because the director has tried hard to meet the expectations of his earlier works by focusing more on the comical aspects of the film.

Occasional flashbacks help the plot, but does not give enough justice to the story. However, despite these flaws, the film manages to keep the viewers engaged. The performances stand out.

Suresh Gopi has nailed it as Moosa, the lovelorn husband and brave ex-soldier, who faces a mountainous task to prove his authenticity to both the Indian Army and those around him. It's also Suresh Gopi's best show on his comeback, since it offers immense scope for the actor to try out his hand at comedy, while also placing him in his forte where he gets to mouth some punch dialogues. It's definitely a far cry from his role in 'Varane Avasyamundu', where he plays a restrained retired officer.

If the romance in Jibu Jacob's second outing 'Munthirivalikal Thallirkkumbol' felt a little unrealistic and glossy for some, the romance in 'Mei Hoom Moosa' will seem more cringe-worthy. It is only the circumstance that makes it forgivable.

Srinda as Moosa's sister and Hareesh Kannaran as his best friend deliver most of the one-liners in the film. Salim Kumar adds to the humour in the second half of the film.

Saiju Kurup as Moosa's younger brother and Major Ravi as an Army official put up a good performance. Telugu actress Poonam Bajwa's character is a let down, though she has performed well.

Music by Sreenath Sivasankaran does justice to the film set in Malappuram. The traditional dance and music also lift the mood of the film, which is also a spoof on families who live off the wealth of martyred soldiers.