Movie Review | Rorschach hits all the right notes, except in the end

Ever since the movie was announced, Rorschach, directed by Kettyolaanente Maalakha -fame Nisam Basheer, had been grabbing headlines. The teaser and posters made it clear that the film is a psychological thriller. Pre-release publicity was centred around the fact that the film was different from the usual formulas used in Mollywood so far.

In that aspect, Rorschach starring Mammootty, has done well playing into the human psyche, slowly and subtly, in ways a normal viewer would seldom imagine. It has found its niche between the paranormal and normal.

The unique style of cinematography is clap-worthy. The English tracks are powerful and in tune with the genre of the film.

That said, it is the first half that does justice to the entire film. The build-up of the plot is what intrigues the most -- a mystery man arrives in a hilly terrain declaring that his wife has gone missing. He purchases a house that belonged to a dead man. From then on, his intentions are unclear. But that's the beauty of the first half, which says a lot by showing little.

The film attains more clarity as we enter the second half. But it also disappoints a little as it starts treading some predictable paths, especially when the intention of the protagonist becomes clear.

The moment when Luke Antony (Mammootty,) comes face to face with his enemy is a defining moment in the film. But that moment loses its sheen when both Luke and the enemy start behaving predictably.

Rorschach is not your regular, run-of-the-mill film, in treatment and style. Hence there is a chance that you might find the climax a tad unsatisfying, though we know the antagonist has achieved his ends. Who gains and who loses in this mental game is for the viewer to decide.

The makers, however, have done justice to the title. Not a very familiar word to the layman till recently, Rorschach is a psychological test used on subjects to identify their personality. In the movie, each incident unravels the psyche of each individual and it is up to the viewer to decide his/her traits.

Mammootty as Luke Antony, once again proves that age is just a number. His movements are swift, the mysterious aura is intact and the dialogues are enough to thrill you till the end. What he has achieved onscreen is pure brilliance.

If Bheeshma Parvam had elevated Mammootty's style, Rorschach has added only to the actor's class. Bindu Panicker, who has been satisfied playing sentimental and humorous characters for a long time now, gets to do exceptionally well in this movie, as a mother and widow of a dead son and husband, respectively. Grace Antony, Sharafudeen, Kottayam Nazeer and Jagadish are also in their element.

The first-look poster of the film showed an intense-looking Luke (Mammootty) staring from beneath the mask with two holes. The mask definitely is prominent and almost even sums up what the film really is. But, overall, it may be overlooked for some obvious reasons.

The film, bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany, is written by Sameer Abdul. Nisam Basheer, who has also worked as assistant director in Parava, proves again that he is an impactful filmmaker.