Movie Review | ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ breaks romantic conventions with aplomb

With a captivating storyline laced with comical elements 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', written and directed by Vipin Das, marvellously exploits the suburban style and slang of Kollam.

The genuine comedy, the sensible presentation of the gender topic, magical performance of all the actors including Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran, the fluid narrative and a cracker of a climax make the movie a must-watch.

Subtly told in the light of humour, the narrative drives home the point with a punch and thereby breaks several romantic conventions, both in cinema and in society. The poignant moments add to the beauty of the story.