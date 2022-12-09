Suraj’s 'Roy' review: An exploration of the mind with a thriller hue

A woman goes missing. Her husband files a complaint with the police. However, they face some unusual hurdles while trying to solve the case. Despite the theme, Suraj Venjaramoodu-starrer 'Roy', which premiered on SonyLiv on December 9, is not purely an investigation thriller.

Rather, it is a sneak peek into the mind of a man who is on a quest to find his wife with the help of the police.Teenu, played by Sija Philip, is a journalist-cum-writer who is on the verge of completing a controversial book. She spends most of her time at her office in the city and returns to her loving husband Roy (Suraj) at the night. However, one day she leaves after informing her husband she is on an important mission and becomes incommunicado.

In the meantime, we learn that Roy is on medication for sleep hallucinations. Can the police believe him? Or is he a mentally challenged person? 'Roy' is director Sunil Ibrahim's latest venture after 'Y' and 'Orikil Oraal', both movies, which delved deeply into the human mind.

With 'Roy' too, Sunil attempts to explore the challenges of a man, who cannot differentiate between the real and the unreal.

This attempt perhaps slows down the pace of the movie. Also, if you are looking for some grand twists, you will be disappointed that there is none. Even the climax is predictable. But the director has to be credited for attempting a fresh storyline, while also keeping a bit of suspense throughout the movie.

Suraj Venjaramoodu's Roy is a one-dimensional character. His wife is his world. We don't know much about him, his family or his line of work. Despite these, we can understand his trauma. The award-winning actor has done justice to his role as Roy. Sija Jose, who has worked in movies like 'Annayum Rasoolum' and 'Traffic', is impressive.

We have been seeing Shine Tom Chacko in several police roles. In Roy too, he is a cop, albeit a character with constraints, unlike his usual roles.Jins Baker also does his role well. Munna PM's music gels with the mood of the film.