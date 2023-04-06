'B 32 Muthal 44 Vare' starring Remya Nambeesan boldly explores the woman's physique and psyche

'B 32 Muthal 44 Vare', as ambiguous as the title sounds, is a straight forward movie that explores the female psyche and the physique, through the lives of five women and a transgender.

I use straight forward, quite literally, since the movie does not shy away from exposing the vulnerabilities of women who have insecurities about their body. The rawness can strike you but that is the appealing aspect of the film directed by Shruthi Sharanyam. Interestingly, each character is described by their names and the size of their breasts.

Malini, played by Remya Nambeesan, is struggling with her relationship with her husband Vivek (Harish Uthaman) as she is undergoing chemotherapy sessions. The fact that she has undergone a mastectomy has made the situation tougher.

In another part of the building, a Plus One student is pumping milk using breast pumps to feed a baby. What is interesting about all these women are they are strong, yet vulnerable, scared yet unrelenting. Like the small-breasted Eman who does not fit into the standard of beauty set by society and the corporate world. She is smart amd empathetic, but fails to get a promotion due to this issue. But despite all this, she is able to hold her head high, though she constantly struggles to come to terms with her breast size.

Anarkali Marikar essays the role of a queer person named Zarin effortlessly. She knows what is expected of her and delivers a convincing performance. Unlike most queers depicted in Mollywood films, Zarin is a character who is comfortable in her own space, style and mannerisms. That said and done, Zarin's character could have been explored a bit more in depth, especially since issues pertaining to the transgender community have become part of the our daily discourse today.

Each women's tale is told separately in the beginning, but their lives merge in the later part of the story. However, at some places, the film tends to get overloaded with too many liberal concepts. This can make the film seem like one made for educational purposes. However, despite this, the film is bold and engaging, and Shruthi and her team should be applauded for the effort. The performances of all the lead actors, including Ashwathy B, Krishna Kurup, and Raina Radhakrishnan also drive the movie in the right direction. The film is produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).