'Kolla' (loosely translated as theft) as the title suggests is a money heist film revolving a bunch of criminals who decide to rob a bank. The modus operandi is probably a little different as the antagonists are not the usual gun-wielding robbers who scare employees into opening the bank locker, but rather two young women who decide to start a beauty parlour, in the same building where the cooperative bank functions.

An interesting premise, right? The film starts off by showing Annie (played by Rajisha Vijayan) and Shilpa (Priya Varrier) setting up the beauty parlour. The neighborhood is quite excited since it's the first beauty parlour in their area. The work of the beauty parlour gains momentum with incredible support from the townsfolk. Annie and Shilpa, however, have different plans. Alancier (who plays Annie's Appapan) aids the duo by cutting open the roof of their parlour, which leads to the safe deposit locker room of the bank.

The film's pace picks up from there as the bunch desperately tries not to fall in the police net. Both Annie and Shilpa continue to lead normal lives to ensure they look innocent. Though the film is quite engaging, the modus operandi, is not entirely convincing. It surprises me that the townsfolk, who are usually wary of outsiders, trusted the girls without an iota of doubt when it clearly looked like an inside job.

Also, the makers failed to try to establish the link between the two girls and the elderly man. Shilpa continues to be uneasy throughout the process, but we still are unclear about the reasons even at the end.

The performances by the actors, including Alexander Prashant and Vinay Forrt are good. Rajisha, who has won the state award for the film 'Anuraga Karikkin Vellam', a romantic drama, is now shifting her focus to crime thrillers, lately. She was last seen in 'Pakalum Paathiravum', another crime drama. It was nice yet heartbreaking to see Kollam Sudhi, who passed away in a road mishap recently, playing the role of a mason in the movie.

The story by popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay could have been elevated with a stronger screenplay written by Jasim Jalal and Nelson Joseph. The twists were quite intriguing, but some of the scenes needed to be more sharper, to seem more convincing. Nevertheless, it was fascinating how some of the scenes were envisaged. There was even a Jeethu Joseph 'Drishyam' style moment in the film.

The music by Shaan Rahman was good, thought I felt the background score felt unnecessarily loud at times.