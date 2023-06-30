Movie Review | 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' is a survival drama with high violence quotients

'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' marks the return of Sandra Thomas as a producer after six years. The film, directed by Murphy Devasy, is a survival drama with the trappings of a classic whodunit crime thriller. It revolves around six friends who come together at an estate in Karnataka for a business deal.

Kurien (played by Baburaj) is a Dubai-based man who has pawned off his land in Shimoga to a cunning loan shark (Sai Kumar). Kurien devises a plan to settle his debt by misleading his equally devious friends. However, one of them falls dead after arriving at the bungalow. Since the story happens in an all-male territory comprising shady characters, fist-fights and brawls are the order of the day.

Though a survival drama, 'Nalla Nilavulla Rathri' leans towards the violence genre, without the subtlety usually seen in such movies. It's not a film for the faint-hearted. The premise of the movie is interesting, keeping the viewers engrossed, but the violence can put you off.

The second half of the film centres around what happens inside the bungalow. Everyone becomes a suspect, almost like in Jeethu Joseph's mystery thriller '12th Man'. As we settle in expecting a didactic denouement, the movie takes a drastic turn.

Sandra Thomas recently admitted that the characters are grey, but Peter (played by Rony David), manages to evoke some sympathy. All actors have given convincing performances in this swiftly-paced thriller. Chemban Vinod as Irumban is menacing, while Jinu Joseph steals the show, playing the man with zero commitment to his friends.

The background score is quite commendable. The highlight of the movie is the 'Thaanaro Thaanaro' song composed by Kailas. It recaptures the essence of the 'bharanipattu', usually sung during Bharani festival at Kodungalloor, but of course with sanitised lyrics. However, the colourful vibe in the song is quite contrary to how the film progresses.

Ajay David Kachappilly has shot some challenging visuals as the story happens mostly at night. Had makers toned down the violence and focused more on creating a convincing narrative, 'Nala Nilavulla Rathri' would have been a better watch.