Review | Njaanum Pinnoru Njaanum: Odd tale of an enigmatic philanthropist

Thulasidhara Kaimal is born in a village, into the family of a well-known clan where everyone was waiting for a girl child. So his arrival is unwelcome as a baby boy. However, he is the apple of the eye to his mother, grandmother and aunt. They raise him like a girl and put him into Mohihiniyattom classes. Somewhere during his upbringing, the feminine essence seeps into his persona.

Though he becomes an altruistic gentleman, there is a vengeful (though for no known reason) woman deep inside him. And his fear of love leaves him a loner, who abandons married life for so long. But he still nurtures a fascination for Mohiniyattom, that sometimes transforms him into a different person without his knowledge. Witnessing the dilemma, his cousin (Sudheer Karamana) forced him into married life.

That's how he marries Veni (Meera Nair), a widow, who has an eight-year-old son, Vedu. Though TK is quite close with the boy, he is unable to strike a chord with his wife. As the boy grows up he discovers more strange things about his 'new' father. One night, Vedu flees from home after encountering an unusual experience with his father and takes refuge in a stranger's (Jagadeesh) home. The story begins from this episode, travelling back and forth to unravel the whole tale. Meanwhile, a retired cop named Padakkam (Indrans) lands the job of probing the mystery behind the unusual behaviour of TK and in the process uncovers a lot more. Indrans has essayed the role with elan.

The mesmerising song, 'Kanchana Kannezhuthi' written by B K Harinarayanan and composed by M Jayachandran trips in as leitmotif, transports you to a different world, and leaves you in a trance. The song has all the depth and intensity to emerge as one of Madhubalakkrishnan's best masterpiece renditions. The fusion of modern orchestration with traditional instruments like flute, cymbal, idakka, maddalam, mridangam and so on is ravishingly rocking. The other songs are nevertheless enchanting.

Njaanum Pinnoru Njaanum is a Rajasenan movie. And he is all over the screen as Thulasidhara Kaimal aka TK. Though his profession is not explained adequately, he is shown as a public figure of reputed social standing and engaged in philanthropy and charity, especially for women.

A captivating storyline and an enchanting musical score might hold your attention through to the climax. But at a time when movie makers are tirelessly exploring more and more realistic nuances of storytelling, Njaanum Pinnoru Njaanum might come across as melodramatic and artificial, despite its extraordinary narrative.

A child growing into adulthood with a dual personality, thanks to his awkward upbringing, might hold some message. But it's best to leave the story on its own.

As a man past his middle age, TK is yet to fully understand the dangerous psychotic condition he is in. He is forced to marry with the hope that things might change for the better. Rather than dealing with the bipolar condition and the dual personality, Rajasenan excavates, quite gracefully, the feminine charm and a mother's feelings inside the man.

What begins as a suave and simple drama evolves into a menagerie of vehement histrionics towards the denouement. Rajasenan apart from presenting his dancing prowess, takes us through an extraordinary track with unexpected twists and turns.

The cultural hues and controlled performances of all the actors make the film watchable. Yet, it may not pull a wide audience in, especially the younger generation.