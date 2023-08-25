'RDX', starring Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, and Neeraj Madhav, is fundamentally a family drama brimming with high-voltage fistfights and brawls. It's not quite on par with 'Thallumaala.' The narrative unfolds in a linear fashion, chronicling clashes among a group of rugged men. RDX carves a distinct niche for itself in Malayalam cinema's action genre, thanks to its impeccable close-combat fighting sequences. Our protagonists waste no time, elegantly showcasing their karate prowess whenever the opportunity arises.

The backdrop and combat sequences might evoke memories of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Angamaly Diaries', as the brawls ensue in a festive setting with multiple characters becoming embroiled. However, the similarities end there, as the plot takes a different trajectory. In RDX, director Nahaz Hidayat prioritises delivering the right 'punches', which might explain the straightforward storyline – a devout father, his young adult children, a church festival, an attempted assault on a politician, and one of the sons finding himself in the midst of the turmoil.

The stunts by Anbariv and Irfan Khan elevate the film's quality. Yet, it's the actors who deserve credit, having executed punches and kicks with finesse. Shane Nigam dominates much of the screen time. Antony's role is equally well-developed, though Neeraj's character, Xavier, appears somewhat underwhelming. Only the squeaky wheel gets the grease!

Amidst all the machismo, the female characters in the film are relegated to mere supporting roles. The film aptly portrays the challenges faced by Dony and Xavier's family during a confrontation with the hooligans. The music and background score effectively enhance the film's overall atmosphere.

In conclusion, the film will likely resonate more with audiences seeking a cinematic experience with high-octane and high-voltage fight sequences this Onam season.