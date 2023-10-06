Somante Krithavu review: Vinay Forrt shines in this heartwarming movie

Soman, the titular character in 'Somante Krithavu' or Soman's Sideburns, is the odd man out with his eccentricities. But as the movie progresses, we warm up to him and the film. The movie introduces us to Soman who takes charge as the village agriculture officer. His naturalist way of living often makes him a laughingstock in the village. He is often at loggerheads with the panchayat president for his forthright and honest personality.

The film, directed by Rohith Narayanan, may pass off initially as another feel-good movie without much substance, but as the plot progresses, it's hard to ignore the makers' sincerity in trying to spread an important message. The film also focuses on the concerns of duck farmers, especially when repeated bird flu infections affect their livelihoods. Vinay Forrt, who recently delivered a good performance in 'Ramachandra Boss and Co' shines in his role as Soman. Though comedy is his forte, Vinay gets to show he is capable of headlining a heartwarming narrative like 'Somante Krithavu', which involves some poignant drama.

Soman's way of living may not be an ideal choice in today's realistic and fast-paced world, but embracing nature as a way of life also has its benefits, which is what 'Somante Krithavu' aims to address. There are some over the top scenes, especially in the first part of the movie. This is evident when Soman starts protesting against felling of a tree (which resembles a woman's physique) by climbing on the tree top and setting up a make-shift hut there.

Soman is also a die-hard nature lover who doesn't approve of modern medicine, to the extent that he chooses a midwife for his wife to deliver at home. Given that our hospitals have played an immense role in improving public health, it is debatable whether one should question modern medicine, but at the heart, the film has a good message. There are a couple of tear-jerking dialogues in the movie, which is also a tribute to the men and women who choose to fight for what they believe in. Along with Vinay Forrt, all the lead actors, including Seema G Nair, Pauly Valsan Jayan Cherthala and Ganga Meera have performed well in the movie.