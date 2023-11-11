'The Marvels' hits big screen with a bland storyline, typical superhero film elements

Marvel Studios' latest 'The Marvels' has all the ingredients for an ideal superhero movie but falls short in execution, much to the disappointment of the franchise's fans. The film, directed by 'Candyman'-fame Nia DaCosta, comes under Marvel's Phase Five projects.

'The Marvels' marks the return of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel; Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, a character introduced by the franchise in a miniseries 'Ms Marvel'; and Monica Rambeau, aka Captain Rambeau, who had a brief appearance in 'WandaVision'.

Carol Danvers has changed since appearing in the previous flicks 'Captain Marvel' (2019) and 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019). After destroying the Supreme Intelligence that oversaw Kree civilization, she is remorseful of her deeds and vulnerable until she meets Captain Rambeau and Ms Marvel and discovers their intertwined complex abilities. The three are now bound to work together to stop Dar-Benn, the new leader of the Kree civilisation, from invading Earth and other 'fictitious' planets.

'The Marvels' has nothing novel to offer in terms of performances, storyline, thrills, graphical elements, and action sequences. The movie features Marvel's classic elements, such as showcasing their ability to create imaginary planets with bizarre-looking extraterrestrial creatures and civilisations.

The makers have also continued to make references to the franchise's most recent theory of the existence of a 'multiverse' with several timelines and alternative realities. With a few exceptions, like scenes involving the tabby cat Goose, the comedic sequences also fail to hold the interest of the audience.

Even with the appearance of the legendary Nick Fury played by Samuel L Jackson, the audience is not as enthralled as before. Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan have delivered good performances. However, Zawe Ashton outshines as Dar-Benn, and the character, Goose, somehow manages to win over the viewers' hearts once more.

The 'end with a bang' works for 'The Marvels' as despite all the flaws Marvel Studios was able to impress the audience with the climax. The studio was also successful in renewing the hopes of fans with the post-credit announcement of bringing together another set of "remarkable" people 'to save the worlds'.