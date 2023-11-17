Review | 'Sesham Mikeil Fathima': Kalyani Priyadarshan's performance lifts the film

'Sesham Mikeil Fathima' tells the story of a girl who struggles to make a mark as a commentator in a man's world. And the dream seems quite extraordinary given that there seems to be no Malayali woman who has broken that barrier. In an industry, which has churned very few sports dramas focused on women, except for a few like 'Karinkunnam 6's' featuring Manju Warrier as a woman coach and Rajisha Vijayan's 'Kho Kho' and 'Sevens', this attempt is commendable.

And Kalyani Priyadarshan, who has wowed us with her smart mannerisms in 'Thallumaala' and 'Bro Daddy', is perfect for playing the protagonist. Her performance as Fathima Noorjahan is the life of the film directed by Manu C Kumar. However, a weak storyline underplays the actors' performances.

The young and chirpy Fathima is drawn to football as a kid. She is a Brazil and Real Madrid fan and loves calling the game whenever she watches her favourite team play. Her brother (Shaheen Siddique) supports her and invites her to give commentary on seven-a-side matches in Malappuram. This soon opens doors for Fathima and she begins to dream big, hoping to be selected as a commentator at the Indian Federation League. The hurdles and threats she undergoes to achieve her dream form the crux of the movie.

Except for the interesting premise, filmmakers stick to the old formula of sports drama – the underdog winning against all odds. However, the struggles of the protagonist feel superficial and unexplored. While we feel for Fathima and are happy about her victories, we can't connect much with her sadness. But the commentary delivered in the Malappuram dialect is adorable. Fathima's cleverly crafted commentary, pacing up with players' pace is soothing to the ears.

The performances by the actors, especially Sudheesh, who played Fathima's father in the movie are commendable. The songs by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who weaved his magic in the recently released Telugu movie 'Kushi', perfectly blend with the mood of the story.