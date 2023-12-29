'Queen Elizabeth' review | Meera Jasmine, Narain star in vibrant, slightly quirky film

Imagine the boss who threatens to cut your salary just because you stepped out of the office for 10 minutes. Or the arrogant friend who cuts you off from her life simply because you are inconsequential. That's Elizabeth Angel rolled into one for you, the devil lady too full of herself to give you a second glance.

Starring Meera Jasmine as the titular character, 'Queen Elizabeth' is a fun, slightly unconventional tale centred around an urban woman, who faces some lows in her life. Though not as classy as Miranda Priestly in 'Devil Wears Prada' or quirky as Priya S Nair in 'My Boss', Elizabeth Angel is a woman with some mystery who many would love to decode as the film progresses.

When Elizabeth, who runs an architecture firm, learns she is ill, she decides to turn her life around, interacting with the people she never acknowledged before. She even becomes extremely generous, donating huge sums of money to charity causes. The plotline is pretty basic and not as ambitious as M Padmakumar's previous outings, including 'Joseph', but for someone who is better known for crime thrillers, he has done a pretty good job with this feel-good genre.

Just when you get invested in Elizabeth's emotions, the makers deliver a twist, that might leave you dissatisfied. The film is engaging, nevertheless. Much of the credit goes to the lead characters, played by Meera and Narain, who are pairing up once again after their wonderful outings in the evergreen film 'Achuvinte Amma' and 'Minnaminnikoottam'. Narain's boyish charm is still intact, and the audience is taken on a ride down memory lane when the song 'Ente Khalbile Vennilavu Nee' from 'Classmates' plays in the background as the camera zooms in on him.

Queen Elizabeth touches briefly upon certain taboos like carnal desire in a woman, which is praise-worthy. The treatment, however, could have been better. Overall, the movie is quite charming and will work for those who prefer watching films in the romantic comedy genre.