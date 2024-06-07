'Golam' Movie Review: Ranjith Sajeev and Dileesh Pothan star in an intriguing whodunnit

'Golam,' directed by newcomer Samjad, marks actor Ranjith Sajeev's third outing as a hero. Unlike his previous films, this time, the actor has opted for a crime thriller, starring seasoned actors Dileesh Pothan and Sunny Wayne in prominent roles.

'Golam,' much like its title, is set within the confines of the office space of V Tech International, helmed by Isaac John (Dileesh Pothan). Things start rolling when the boss is found dead in the office bathroom. Though it looks like an accident, ASP Sandeep Krishna (Ranjith), who takes charge of the case, does not see it that way. The plot thickens!

The storyline holds promise and even resembles in style to Jeethu Joseph's crime thrillers, including '12th Man'. However, the far-fetched writing at times and over-indulgent treatment mar the smooth progress of the film. Despite these flaws, Samjad manages to keep the film engaging. While the first half of the film focuses on the incident and the police procedural, the second half tries to connect the dots, quite unusually.

Ranjith shines as an investigating officer, though he seemed to be more at ease playing the lover boy in Sajid Yahiya's 'Qalb', which was released last year. 'Bheemante Vazhi' actor Chinnu Chandni Nair gets a chunky role in the film, which also features social media influencers Kaarthik Shankar, 'Kaathal' fame Sudhi Kozhikode, Sreekanth Murali, Alencier among others. The film, which concludes with the promise of a second part, also introduces some new faces.

The music by Aby Salvin Thomas, who had previously worked in films, including 'Paisa Paisa' and 'Samaksham' is noteworthy, though the BGM sometimes gets too loud for comfort. Vijay has also handled the cinematography in the movie well.