'Vaazha': Fathers and children try to understand each other in this slice-of-life comedy | Review

How did the all-purpose banana plantain, or 'Vaazha,' come to represent the modern-day slacker in Kerala? It's a mystery that remains unsolved.

In 'Vaazha', starring Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Joemon Jyothir, Anuraj OB, and Saaf, this metaphor comes to life through the struggles of five aimless young people burdened by their parents' expectations. The film explores the familiar yet emotional themes of youthful angst, anger, and inner turmoil of young men.

Directed by Anand Menen, the movie offers a thoughtful examination of what it means to be a 'Vaazha' and the challenges that come with parenting one.

Written by Vipin Das, of Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey fame, the movie tells the tale of five slackers, all of whom grew into being friends from being in the same mental space. Just like in his last outing, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Vipin Das hits the right spots in getting the attitude of the five slackers right, providing much of the humour in the first half. The main cast provides an honestly good performance, which makes a likely case they were slackers too once. Joemon Jyothir, with his impeccable sense of timing, stands out among the quintet, delivering the peak moments of humour, especially in the scenes with his father, played by Noby Marcose.

But as the young men grow from the carefree environments of their schools and colleges and take their first steps in adulting, the movie shifts tonally and this is where Vipin's script falters.

The film does touch on the lives of those who find success, but these narratives feel a bit flat, lacking the depth and definition needed to make them truly resonate.

At one point, two love stories happen simultaneously, only to disappear with the same energy they came in. The stories go so wildly in the second half, trying to accommodate different points of view that by the time the movie ends, you're left puzzled, wondering what was the whole point.

Despite its shortcomings, Vaazha keeps you hooked to the screen with its moments of humour, which feels structurally similar to the kind of humour content one sees on social media. The advantage here is the casting of internet sensation, Hashiree and his friends, whose mere presence cracks a smile on your face without you even knowing it. The film provides these brief moments, peppered throughout the film and the icing on top is Basil Joseph as an empathetic police officer in an extended cameo, doing exactly what was meant to do.

Apart from the main actors, the movie also tries to show the side of their fathers who go through societal humiliation and a sense of hopelessness. The seasoned casting here provided much stability in the emotional scenes, pushing the youngsters to try and match the same level of depth in their performances.

Vaazha is the story of both those who struggle to succeed in life and who struggle to meet their parents' expectations. But while the latter confront their demons long after they establish themselves, the former find themselves stuck in limbo, wondering where to take the next step. This could be what Anand Menen struggled with as well. But for all its faults, if you ever find yourself catching a slacker mood, pop this on your TV, and hopefully, you'll come out laughing out loud, to say the least.