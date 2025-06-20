Every year, lakhs of youngsters fly away to foreign countries in hopes of landing a job. Some on their own will, others because their parents think that is their only ticket to lead better lives. Tony (Ranjith Sajeev) in director Arun Vaiga's latest outing United Kingdom of Kerala (UKOK) falls in the second category, appearing and failing in nine IELTS examinations, much to his father Roy (Johny Antony's) chagrin. Tony has different dreams and does not want to leave his hometown, but he is unable to say no to his doting father, who has sacrificed a lot to raise him.

Youth and the problems of unemployment and parental expectations have been explored in recent films like the commercial hit 'Vaazha' and the critically acclaimed 'Baaki Vannavar', though both films are very different in treatment. United Kingdom of Kerala (UKOK) opts for a milder approach in its narrative, with the first half presenting Tony as a fun-loving, irresponsible youth with no particular aim in life, except having a conviction that he does not want to leave Kerala to seek a job in the United Kingdom. He undergoes a character shift in the second half. Although this is convenient for the story, which critiques the present situation in Kerala, the shift does not feel entirely convincing.

The makers, however, should be appreciated for attempting to dig deeper into the state of affairs for the youth in the state, which has seen an influx of youngsters to foreign countries over the years.

United Kingdom of Kerala is Ranjith Sajeev's fourth film and his latest after 'Golam', in which he played a no-nonsense police officer. Ranjith's chemistry with Johny Antony who plays his father Roy in UKOK is heartwarming, though it is the latter who truly touches you with his performance as the affectionate yet stubborn father. Ranjith truly shines in the lighter moments but he may need a bit more work when his character is placed in intense moments. Despite this, Ranjith's good looks and onscreen presence guarantee that he has a bright future ahead. It was heartwarming to see Alphonse Puthren in the film, while actors Sangeetha and Meera Vasudevan also make their presence felt in the movie.

The music and songs by Rajesh Murugesan worked well for the movie, which serves a hard-hitting message with some heart.