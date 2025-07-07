When two people holding powerful positions in world politics join forces, there's bound to be some solid action (figuratively), right? In 'Ilya Naishuller's 'Heads of State', action takes literal meaning as two of the world's most powerful people -- the US President Will Derringer (John Cena) and UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) -- find themselves in outrageous situations, including escaping an assasination attempt in the sky and stealing a car in Belarus to escape some petty criminals.

'Heads of State', however, does not shine for its action, though there is plenty of it, especially from the leading actress Priyanka Chopra who plays an M16 agent Noel Bisset in the film. Rather, it is a witty film, which thrives on the banter of its lead actors Idris and Cena, almost like an extension of their relationship in 'The Suicide Squad' directed by James Gunn.

'Why don't we get him his own season of the Bachelor?', the US President Will taunts the UK Prime Minister when he is asked by a journalist about his ex-girlfriend's relationship status. Will, who was a former action star, often brings up references from his films, making him seem cocky at times. Sam is curt and more polished, and can't stand the US President's American ways.

Despite the chaotic fun, 'Heads of State' uses satire to address some political topics, with the sub-plot centred around the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) and its position in security and safekeeping. Priyanka Chopra has to ensure that the heads of state are safe and secure from Victor Gradov (Paddy Cossidine) who plots their assasination. She plays a major role in the film adding to the chemistry between Cena and Elba's characters.

It's also a treat to watch Priyanka flex her muscles in this action thriller with 'Heads of State' easily being her best outings in Hollywood till date, even surpassing her performance in 'Quantico'. The film is definitely a reminder as to why Priyanka is one of the most popular Indian film actors making their mark in Hollywood. The editing and cinematography are spot on, adding a comic-book vibe to the scenes in the movie.

Streaming on Prime Video