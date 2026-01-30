Campus life, with its mix of idealism, rebellion, and excess, has long been fertile ground for Malayalam cinema. In recent years, that focus has narrowed further to hostel spaces, where youthful bravado, late-night antics and political posturing play out with heightened abandon. ‘Prakambanam,’ directed by debutant Vijesh Panathur, taps into this milieu and throws in a supernatural twist. Thereby, he shapes a horror-comedy that is knowingly familiar yet largely entertaining.

Set in a college hostel, the film follows a group of final-year students rallying behind Siddhu (Ganapathi), who harbours ambitions of becoming the college chairperson. Their incentive is delightfully juvenile: a sealed bottle of liquor that will be opened only if Siddhu wins the election. This simple vow becomes the engine for a series of comic situations, until a family-related incident nudges the film into darker, paranormal territory.

The film carries echoes of earlier genre blends such as ‘Adi Kapyare Kootamani,’ particularly in its irreverent tone and ensemble-driven humour. While ‘Prakambanam’ attempts to layer emotional elements, especially through Siddhu’s bond with his grandmother (Mallika Sukumaran), these strands remain underdeveloped and lack the emotional pull needed to deepen the narrative.

Where the film scores is in its comic set-pieces. Even when situations border on exaggeration, the writing reins them in with self-awareness. Vijesh Panathur and co-writer Sreehari are also willing to toy with themes of faith and belief. And, the film sneaks in sly political jabs that generate some genuine laughs.

Performances keep the film buoyant. Sagar Surya, fresh from a Kerala State Film Awards Special Jury Mention for ‘Pani,’ embraces the chaos with visible ease. Ganapathi and Ameen lend solid support, while Mallika Sukumaran brings warmth to an otherwise lightly sketched emotional arc. The film also marks the final screen appearance of Kalabhavan Navas and therefore lends it a quiet poignancy.

Bibin Ashok’s songs suit the youthful hostel setting, while Shankar Sharma’s background score wisely avoids excess, heightening tension only when necessary. Ajith Achuthan’s art direction adds texture to the campus spaces. Predictable turns aside, ‘Prakambanam’ remains an easy watch. It is a film that understands its audience and plays to its strengths, even if it stops short of fully reinventing the genre.