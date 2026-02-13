It feels like Malayalam cinema is joyfully embracing fantasy in its most delightfully offbeat forms. After 'Sarvam Maya,' where Akhil Satyan imagined the girl next door evolving into one of Mollywood’s most unforgettable ghosts, 'Sukhamano Sukhamann' director Arun Lal Ramachandran brings yet another unique story into this whimsical space. The debutant director crafts a quirky world in 'Sukhamano Sukhamann,' blending fantasy with warmth, humour, and heart, while also intertwining it with a unique tale.

Starring Mathew Thomas and Devika Sanjay, the film unfolds with an easy, breezy charm. It gently balances laugh-out-loud moments, while also pausing to reflect on deeper emotions. Beneath its playful surface lies a quiet exploration of relationships, sorrow, and the aching weight of loneliness.

Mathew Thomas, last seen in Nellikampoyil Night Riders, shoulders the fantastical narrative with sincerity. Meanwhile, Jagadish once again proves his remarkable range, seamlessly weaving humour with heartfelt emotion.

What truly keeps the film engaging is its refreshingly out-of-the-box theme. Complementing the narrative is the music by Bipin Besent, whose soulful compositions stand out as one of the film’s strongest highlights.