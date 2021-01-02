Congress need not project a CM candidate in Kerala, says Tariq Anwar’s report to Sonia

The Congress in Kerala need not project a chief minister candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar has said in his report to party president Sonia Gandhi.

The report states that the Congress leadership should work with the spirit of ‘collective responsibility’ and cohesion.

Tariq Anwar had held discussions with leaders of United Democratic Front (UDF) allies and the Congress. The report said senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala should lead the party united. It also states that Oommen Chandy should take the lead in electioneering and lead the party from the front. The demand of the allies that Oommen Chandy should take a saddle position was also highlighted in the report.

The KPCC will be headed by Mullappally Ramachandran. Some of the district units will have to be recast and reconstituted, the report says.

High Command sources said no decision had been taken on making Ommen Chandy the campaign chief. A decision would be taken after deliberations in the coming days. The report says projecting a leader as the CM candidate would not augur well for the party. MPs would not be allowed to quit and contest in the Assembly elections. Faction-based seat allocation would not be allowed and candidate selection would be based on merit and winning chances, the report says.