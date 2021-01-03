Seven of a wedding party from Karnataka killed in bus accident in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Seven people from Karnataka, including two children, were killed and several injured after a private bus lost control and fell on top of a house on the Panathur-Sullia road in Kasaragod district on Sunday.

The bus carrying 65 members of a wedding party were proceeding to Panathoor through Sullia road when the accident occurred at 11:30am. The accident occurred three kilometres away from Panathur.

Panathur is 60km east of district headquarters Kasaragod.

According to preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle while climbing down a hill and it fell onto a house.

The house belonged to one Bhaskaran in Panathur. “No one lived in the house,” the local resident told Manorama News.

The deceased are Adarsh (12), Sreyas (13), Ravichandran (40), Rajesh (45), Sumathi (50), Sheshamma (39), Shashidhara Pujari (43).

At least 46 people are under treatment at various hospitals and the condition of at least 11 is said to be serious.

Kasaragod District Collector D Sajith Babu has deputed Kanhangad Sub-Collector to conduct an inquiry into the accident.

“Those who suffered injuries were shifted to a hospital in nearby Mangaluru,” Babu said.

"We have ordered a probe into the matter. As per the latest report, there were 82 people travelling in the bus. We will take action based on the report submitted by the investigating officer," the Collector said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the passengers and said treatment will be provided to those injured.

Transport Minister A K Saseendran too condoled the deaths. He said he has directed the Regional Transport Officer to submit an emergency report about the accident.