Walayar case: HC sets aside POCSO Court verdict acquitting accused

Kochi: Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside a POCSO court verdict acquitting the three accused in the sexual assault and murder of two minor sisters in Palakkad district in 2017. It has also ordered a retrial in the sensational case while considering the appeals filed by the children's mother and the state government.

A court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had acquitted V Madhu, M Madhu and Shibu for lack of evidence on October 25, 2019. The court had acquitted another accused, Pradeep Kumar, earlier for the same reason. Pradeep Kumar was later found hanging in his house on November 4, 2020.

The three accused have been ordered to be present before the trial court on January 20.

The older girl, who was 13 years old, was found hanging at her home in Walayar town on January 13, 2017. On March 4 that year, her nine-year-old sister was found dead in the same manner. Autopsy reports revealed that the sisters had been sexually assaulted.

(To be updated)